In 2026 ADMS Legend or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legend up to 60-100 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Legend vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legend
|Hawk
|Brand
|ADMS
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-