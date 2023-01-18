In 2026 ADMS Legend or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legend up to 60-100 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Legend vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legend
|Leo
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|3 Hours