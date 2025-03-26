In 2026 ADMS Legend or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Legend has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Legend vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legend
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-