In 2026 ADMS Legend or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Legend has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Legend vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legend
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-