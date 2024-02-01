HT Auto
ADMS Legend vs Hero Glamour

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Legend vs Glamour Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Glamour
BrandADMSHero
Price₹ 97,000₹ 82,348
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-64.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,03995,233
Ex-Showroom Price
97,00082,348
RTO
06,587
Insurance
4,0396,298
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,046

