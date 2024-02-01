In 2024 ADMS Legend or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours.
Legend has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge.
The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl.
Legend vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legend
|Glamour
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 82,348
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|64.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-