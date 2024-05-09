HT Auto
In 2024 ADMS Legend or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legend up to 60-100 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Legend vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Ryder supermax
BrandADMSGemopai
Price₹ 97,000₹ 79,999
Range60-100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Specification
Continious Power
10001600 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh36 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,03983,893
Ex-Showroom Price
97,00079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0393,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1711,803

