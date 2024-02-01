Saved Articles

ADMS Legend vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2024 ADMS Legend or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Legend vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend E1
BrandADMSBounce Infinity
Price₹ 97,000₹ 93,386
Range60-100 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs
Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1500 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,03997,518
Ex-Showroom Price
97,00093,386
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0394,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,096

