HT Auto
ADMS Legend vs BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

In 2024 ADMS Legend or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legend up to 60-100 km/charge and the Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge.
Legend vs Storie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Storie
BrandADMSBattRE Electric Mobility
Price₹ 97,000₹ 94,999
Range60-100 km/charge103-132 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2.4 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheels Type
AlloySteel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh2.3 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,03999,160
Ex-Showroom Price
97,00094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0394,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,131

