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ADMS Legend vs Aprilia SR 160

In 2026 ADMS Legend or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Legend has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Legend vs SR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Sr 160
BrandADMSAprilia
Price₹ 97,000₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-35 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-160 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Range
60-100 km-
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,0391,41,067
Ex-Showroom Price
97,0001,20,692
RTO
09,655
Insurance
4,03910,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1713,032

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