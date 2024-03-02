Saved Articles

HT Auto
GTR vs Star City Plus

ADMS GTR vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 ADMS GTR or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

GTR vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Star city plus
BrandADMSTVS
Price₹ 79,800₹ 63,338
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-


GTR
ADMS GTR
STD
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price

Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56078,107
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80066,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
3,7605,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7961,678

