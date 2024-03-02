In 2024 ADMS GTR or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours.
GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge.
The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
GTR vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gtr
|Star city plus
|Brand
|ADMS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,800
|₹ 63,338
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-