In 2024 ADMS GTR or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge.
The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
GTR vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gtr
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|ADMS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,800
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-