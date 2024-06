GTR vs Yaarii Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Yaarii Brand ADMS Trinity Motors Price ₹ 79,800 ₹ 69,999 Range 60-100 km/charge 75 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. 3 Hrs.

In 2024 ADMS GTR or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of GTR up to 60-100 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge.