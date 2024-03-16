HT Auto

ADMS GTR vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 ADMS GTR or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of GTR up to 60-100 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
GTR vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Buzz
BrandADMSStella Automobili
Price₹ 79,800₹ 95,000
Range60-100 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

GTR
ADMS GTR
STD
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 135 mm-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.44 Kwh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7604,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7962,131

