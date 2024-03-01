In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. GTR vs Passion Pro Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Passion pro Brand ADMS Hero Price ₹ 79,800 ₹ 65,740 Range 60-100 km/charge - Mileage - 68.21 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 113.2 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. -