In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours.
GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge.
The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
GTR vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gtr
|Passion pro
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,800
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-