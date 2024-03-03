In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. GTR vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Maestro edge 125 Brand ADMS Hero Price ₹ 79,800 ₹ 70,700 Range 60-100 km/charge - Mileage - 65 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.6 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. -