In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours.
GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge.
The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
GTR vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gtr
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,800
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-