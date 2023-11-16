Saved Articles

ADMS GTR vs Hero Maestro Edge 110

In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

GTR vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Maestro edge 110
BrandADMSHero
Price₹ 79,800₹ 62,750
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
GTR
ADMS GTR
STD
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56073,543
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80062,750
RTO
05,020
Insurance
3,7605,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7961,580

