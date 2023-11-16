In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 ADMS GTR or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. GTR vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Maestro edge 110 Brand ADMS Hero Price ₹ 79,800 ₹ 62,750 Range 60-100 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 110.9 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. -