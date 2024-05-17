HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesGTR vs Ryder SuperMax

ADMS GTR vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 ADMS GTR or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of GTR up to 60-100 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
GTR vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Ryder supermax
BrandADMSGemopai
Price₹ 79,800₹ 79,999
Range60-100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Filters
GTR
ADMS GTR
STD
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continious Power
20001600 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 135 mmE-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.44 Kwh36 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56083,893
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7603,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7961,803

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    India recently introduced a policy slashing import taxes on certain models from 100 per cent to 15 per cent (Photo is representational)
    India may become dumping ground for Chinese EVs amid western tariff hikes: GTRI
    17 May 2024
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
    9 May 2024
    Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a formidable 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
    Miami police adds Rolls-Royce Ghost to fleet, claims to be ‘worlds first’
    12 May 2024
    The Nissan Hyper Force Concept dons a radical design to preview a new GT-R that is due in 2028.
    Nissan's electrified future: Solid-State Battery powered GT-R on the horizon?
    9 Jun 2024
    View all
      News