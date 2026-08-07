In 2026 ADMS GTR or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of GTR up to 60-100 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
GTR vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gtr
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|ADMS
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 79,800
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|2 Hours