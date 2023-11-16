In 2024 ADMS GTR or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 ADMS GTR or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price). The range of GTR up to 60-100 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. GTR vs E1 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr E1 Brand ADMS Bounce Infinity Price ₹ 79,800 ₹ 93,386 Range 60-100 km/charge 85 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. 4 Hrs