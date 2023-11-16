Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

ADMS GTR vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2024 ADMS GTR or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

GTR vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr E1
BrandADMSBounce Infinity
Price₹ 79,800₹ 93,386
Range60-100 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs
...Read More

Filters
GTR
ADMS GTR
STD
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW1500 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56097,518
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80093,386
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7604,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7962,096

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Nissan joined hands with premium streetwear fashion brand Daniel Patrick to crate a sleepwear line.
    Nissan Nismo pyjamas will help you catch sleep faster, cost about 21,000
    16 Nov 2023
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    The iconic Nissan GT-R is possibly facing an extinction in the world of electric vehicles.
    Nissan to ditch Godzilla in favour of a bespoke Nismo electric sportscar
    12 Dec 2022
    The bonkers Nissan Hyper Force concept has previewed what an all-electric Nissan GT-R could be like.
    Nissan is mulling a GT-R EV by 2030, to draw influence from Hyper Force concept
    8 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     