hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGTR vs Falcon [2019-2025]

ADMS GTR vs Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]

In 2026 ADMS GTR or Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price). The range of GTR up to 60-100 km/charge and the Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours.
GTR vs Falcon [2019-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Falcon [2019-2025]
BrandADMSBenling India
Price₹ 79,800₹ 69,540
Range60-100 km/charge70-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.44 Kwh1.8 kWh
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.4 Hours (100%)

Filters
GTR
ADMS GTR
STD
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Falcon [2019-2025]
Benling India Falcon [2019-2025]
STD
₹69,540*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
60-100 km70-75 km
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.4 Hours (100%)
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 135 mmSmart Breakdown Maintenance Status, Smart Parking Assistance, Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, LED Turn Signals Placed in Handlebar, 72 V Smart Controller
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.44 Kwh1.8 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56073,134
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80069,540
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7603,594
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7961,571

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers