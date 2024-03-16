HT Auto

ADMS GTR vs Bajaj CT 125X

In 2024 ADMS GTR or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
GTR vs CT 125X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Ct 125x
BrandADMSBajaj
Price₹ 79,800₹ 74,016
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-59.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Specification
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 135 mmShifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.44 Kwh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56086,853
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80074,016
RTO
06,451
Insurance
3,7606,386
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7961,866

