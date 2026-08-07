In 2026 ADMS GTR or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Storm 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
GTR vs Storm 125 Comparison