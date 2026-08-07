hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGTR vs Storm 125

ADMS GTR vs Aprilia Storm 125

In 2026 ADMS GTR or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS GTR Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Storm 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. GTR has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
GTR vs Storm 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gtr Storm 125
BrandADMSAprilia
Price₹ 79,800₹ 85,169
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.44 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
GTR
ADMS GTR
STD
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60-100 km-
Continious Power
2000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 135 mm-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.44 Kwh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,56099,728
Ex-Showroom Price
79,80087,082
RTO
08,327
Insurance
3,7604,319
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7962,143

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
21 Feb 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers