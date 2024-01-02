In 2024 ADMS EVA or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 ADMS EVA or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS EVA Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. EVA has a range of up to 90-150 km/charge. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. EVA vs MT-15 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eva Mt-15 Brand ADMS Yamaha Price ₹ 1.35 Lakhs ₹ 1.67 Lakhs Range 90-150 km/charge - Mileage - 56.87 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 155 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. -