In 2024 ADMS EVA or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS EVA Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
EVA has a range of up to 90-150 km/charge.
The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
EVA vs SXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eva
|Sxl 125
|Brand
|ADMS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|90-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-