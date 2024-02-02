Saved Articles

ADMS EVA vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2024 ADMS EVA or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

EVA vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eva Apache rtr 160
BrandADMSTVS
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range90-150 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
EVA
ADMS EVA
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
5000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorX-ring chain
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8751,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,19,420
RTO
09,553
Insurance
4,87510,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0063,002
Expert Rating
-

