HT Auto

ADMS EVA vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 ADMS EVA or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS EVA Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EVA up to 90-150 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
EVA vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eva Dost
BrandADMSTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range90-150 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Filters
EVA
ADMS EVA
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continious Power
5000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8751,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
4,8754,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0062,301

