In 2026 ADMS EVA or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS EVA Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. EVA has a range of up to 90-150 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
EVA vs Jawa Comparison