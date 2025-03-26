In 2026 ADMS EVA or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS EVA Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. EVA has a range of up to 90-150 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
EVA vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eva
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|90-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-