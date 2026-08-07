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HomeCompare BikesEVA vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

ADMS EVA vs Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]

In 2026 ADMS EVA or Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS EVA Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. EVA has a range of up to 90-150 km/charge. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl.
EVA vs Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eva Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
BrandADMSBenelli
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Range90-150 km/charge-
Mileage-33.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-374 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

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EVA
ADMS EVA
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
Red
₹1.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
90-150 km-
Continious Power
5000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,8752,26,243
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,93,976
RTO
015,518
Insurance
4,87516,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0064,862

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