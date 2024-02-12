Saved Articles

ADMS DB vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 ADMS DB or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

DB vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db R15 v4
BrandADMSYamaha
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge-
Mileage-55.20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
DB
ADMS DB
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,37,6242,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0001,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
4,62411,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9584,470

