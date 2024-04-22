HT Auto

ADMS DB vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 ADMS DB or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS DB Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of DB up to 80-150 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
DB vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db Dost
BrandADMSTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Filters
DB
ADMS DB
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 170 mm-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,37,6241,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0001,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
4,6244,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9582,301

