ADMS DB vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 ADMS DB or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS DB Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of DB up to 80-150 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
DB vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db Racer
BrandADMSMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Filters
DB
ADMS DB
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 170 mm-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,37,6242,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0001,92,740
RTO
02,122
Insurance
4,6246,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9584,317

