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ADMS DB vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 ADMS DB or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS DB Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. DB has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
DB vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db Jawa
BrandADMSJawa
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge-
Mileage-30.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-293 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
DB
ADMS DB
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
80-150 km
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 170 mmTwin Exhaust
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,37,6242,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0001,77,215
RTO
014,177
Insurance
4,62410,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9584,329

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