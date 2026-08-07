In 2026 ADMS DB or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS DB Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of DB up to 80-150 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
DB vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Brand
|ADMS
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|Range
|80-150 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|115 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-