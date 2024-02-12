Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDB vs Pulsar F250

ADMS DB vs Bajaj Pulsar F250

In 2024 ADMS DB or Bajaj Pulsar F250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

DB vs Pulsar F250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db Pulsar f250
BrandADMSBajaj
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge-
Mileage-39.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
...Read More

Filters
DB
ADMS DB
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,37,6241,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0001,40,915
RTO
011,603
Insurance
4,6249,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9583,488

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Aston Martin has updated the Vantage with performance and design upgrades
    Aston Martin Vantge revamped with enhanced performance and design
    12 Feb 2024
    A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased ahead of launch. What's new?
    9 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS20 now looks sharper because of the new headlamp setup.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 unveiled, gets LED headlamp & digital cluster
    17 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     