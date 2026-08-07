In 2026 ADMS DB or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS DB Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. DB has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
DB vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|ADMS
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|80-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|220 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-