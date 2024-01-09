In 2024 ADMS Bravo or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 ADMS Bravo or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. Bravo vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bravo Yzf r15 v3 Brand ADMS Yamaha Price ₹ 1.85 Lakhs ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Range 80-100 km/charge - Mileage - 43 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 155 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-8 Hrs -