In 2024 ADMS Bravo or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Bravo vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|ADMS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|-