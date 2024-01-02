Saved Articles

ADMS Bravo vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 ADMS Bravo or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Bravo vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bravo Vxl 150
BrandADMSVespa
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs-
Bravo
ADMS Bravo
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
6000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,5751,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
6,5757,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1173,516

