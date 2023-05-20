In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Bravo vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|ADMS
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|250 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|-