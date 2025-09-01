In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Bravo vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|ADMS
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|250 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|-