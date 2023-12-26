Saved Articles

ADMS Bravo vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 ADMS Bravo or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Bravo vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bravo Scram 411
BrandADMSRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs-
...Read More

Bravo
ADMS Bravo
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
6000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs
Charging at Home
Yes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,5752,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0002,03,085
RTO
016,777
Insurance
6,57517,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1175,107

