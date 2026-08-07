In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Bravo vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|ADMS
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.88 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349.34 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|-