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ADMS Bravo vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Bravo vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bravo Meteor 350
BrandADMSRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-41.88 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs-

Filters
Bravo
ADMS Bravo
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
80-100 km-
Continious Power
6000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,5752,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,95,762
RTO
016,191
Insurance
6,57510,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1174,790

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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