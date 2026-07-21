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ADMS Bravo vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Bravo vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bravo Hunter 350
BrandADMSRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs-

Filters
Bravo
ADMS Bravo
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
80-100 km-
Continious Power
6000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,5751,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
6,57510,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1173,429

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