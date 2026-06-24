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ADMS Bravo vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Bravo vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bravo Himalayan
BrandADMSRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs-

Filters
Bravo
ADMS Bravo
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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ADMS Bravo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Left Side View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
80-100 km-
Continious Power
6000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,91,5752,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0002,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
6,57520,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1175,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Videos

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