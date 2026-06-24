In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Bravo vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Himalayan
|Brand
|ADMS
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|-