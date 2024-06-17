In 2024 ADMS Bravo or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Bravo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Bravo vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Racer
|Brand
|ADMS
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|5-6 Hrs.