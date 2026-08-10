In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Bravo vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Brand
|ADMS
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|25.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|294 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|-