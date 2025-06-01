In 2026 ADMS Bravo or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Bravo vs RC 200 Comparison