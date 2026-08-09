In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Bravo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Bravo vs Thunderbolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Thunderbolt
|Brand
|ADMS
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5.18 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|9 Hours