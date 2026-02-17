In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Bravo vs 42 Comparison